Jon Rahm & Pat Perez eye $10m FedEx Cup jackpot

Golf News

Jon Rahm & Pat Perez eye $10m FedEx Cup jackpot

By Bunkered Golf Magazine21 September, 2017
Jon Rahm Pat Perez FedEx Cup
Jon Rahm Pat Perez

Jon Rahm and Pat Perez have taken very different routes to playing in their first Tour Championship.

While Rahm, 22, has the chance to become the first player to win the FedEx Cup in their first full PGA Tour season, 41-year-old Perez has slogged it out on tour for 16 seasons in order to finally tee it up in the season finale.

With a $10m bonus at stake at East Lake – Rahm has the chance to win in his own hands while No.11 Perez has to win and have other results go his way – the duo discussed prior to the event what winning would mean, and gave very different answers.

“Yeah, it’s hard [not to think about it], especially for a 22-year-old that’s just left college,” said the Spaniard. “It wasn’t that long ago I was counting the days and how much I could spend a day to be able to eat on the last day of the month.

Pat Perez1

“So, it’s hard but I think more than that, we all play for the pride of being named FedEx Cup champion. That’s far more important than any economic prize.

“Most of us are here not because of the money, but because we love the game and what we do. But $10m would come in handy, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, asked how he would use $10m, Perez (above) quipped: “Quickly. I might not live that much longer so I’d have to start spending it.

“But for me to win the FedExCup, there's got to be a million things that have to go right and the biggest one happens to be me winning. So that along with the other stuff, I mean it's like winning the Powerball because all the top guys would have to play bad, which they haven't done all year, so for them to all do it at once and me win, it's about the same odds as the Powerball.”

