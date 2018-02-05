Jon Rahm slated after slamming club

Not for the first time, Jon Rahm let his emotions get the better of his during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.



After starting the final round at TPC Scottsdale just one shot off the lead, the 23-year-old ended up outside the top ten after a one-over-par final round, which included three bogeys in five holes from the 12th to 16th.

On the 13th hole, the frustration levels got a bit too much and, after his third shot on the par-5 - a delicate chip which he fired over the pin - he slammed his club hard into the ground.

Here's a clip of what happened:



Naturally, his antics prompted reaction on Twitter, with most viewers angered at how the Spaniard had acted.

No reason for this, should have been done with this in jr's. Or never In my opinion. #growup#golfishard#growthegame#rolemodel — @dbrownrespectthed (@dbz99) February 5, 2018

Needs a change in attitude. Cry baby — Troy Howe (@TroyDHowe) February 4, 2018

Could not be more anti Jon rahm and his poor ass attitude — Mac Fain (@mfain5) February 4, 2018

Some things never change...Jon Rahm still acting like a 2 year old on the golf course. #JonRahm#NeverHisFault#LearnGolfEtiquette — CKane (@RaisinKane66) February 4, 2018

does Jon Rahm realize that millions of people are watching him play golf? Quit acting like my 7 year old daughter..... — Chris Tompkins (@ctompkins517) February 4, 2018

Speaking after his round, Rahm didn't address that incident in particular but admitted it had been a tough day.

“It was very frustrating," he said. "I think it’s just overall the feeling of the week. It’s just, I’ve been feeling good, hitting good shots. I just wouldn’t say it was my most fortunate week, and we all know you need some fortune to win a tournament.”

Last year, Rahm addressed his anger issues on the course, saying sometimes he needs to get mad in order to perform at his best.

“Every time I try to keep it to myself, just imagine a Coke bottle," he said. "If you shake it once, then it comes down. But once you open it, it’s a complete mess, and that’s what happens if I try to keep it down. Sometimes I need to get mad.”

