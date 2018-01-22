There are no results available.
Jon Rahm: The numbers behind his stunning rise

22 January, 2018
Yes, you read that correctly. Jon Rahm has won... again.

The 23-year-old continued his stunning start to life as a professional golfer with his play-off triumph over Andrew Landry at the CareerBuilder Challenge - making it four wins in the space of a year.

But just how does his start stack up against some of his peers? Pretty incredibly, in fact.

Starts to four worldwide wins

The CareerBuilder Challenge adds to Rahm's PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2017, as well as the Irish Open and DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour.

He now has four wins in just 38 worldwide starts. Only Tiger Woods made a quicker winning start to pro life, as this from Golf Channel's statto Justin Ray shows.

OPINION - Why Rahm is golf's biggest talent since Tiger

The new... world No.2

A year ago today, Rahm was ranked No.137 in the world. After winning in California, he leapfrogged Jordan Spieth to reach world No.2.

Fellow Spaniards Sergio Garcia, Jose Maria Olazabal and Seve Ballesteros also reached No.2 but never quite managed to make it to the summit.

If Rahm successfully defends the Farmers Insurance Open this week, he'll have the chance to topple Dustin Johnson at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He's also the fourth youngest player in history to reach world No.2

Breakdown of his journey to No.2:

June 19, 2016: US Open - No.551
June 26, 2016: Quicken Loans National - T3 - No.285
July 24, 2016: RBC Canadian Open - T2 - No.142
January 29, 2017: Farmers Insurance Open - W - No.46
March 5, 2017: WGC-Mexico Championship - T3 - No.25
March 26, 2017: WGC-Dell Match Play - 2 - No.14
May 28, 2017: Dean & Deluca Invitational - T2 - No.9
July 9, 2017: Irish Open - W - No.8
August 27, 2017: The Northern Trust - T3 - No.5
November 19, 2017: DP World Tour Championship - W - No.4
January 7, 2018: Sentry Tournament of Champions - 2 - No.3
January 21, 2018: CareerBuilder Challenge - W - No.2

Frigtening top 10 percentage

In 38 events, Rahm has finished inside the top ten on 18 occasions. That equates to 47.3%. In those events, he's also missed the cut just five times.

Breakdown of his career so far:

Wins: 4
Top 5s: 12
Top 10s: 18
Top 25: 24
Cuts made: 33
Cuts missed: 5

As a result, he's already racked up...

Double-digit millions

In 18 months, Rahm has earned tens of millions. He's already inside the top 200 on the all-time PGA Tour money list with just shy of $9m.

Add that to the €2.4m he's won from just five regular season events on the European Tour - French Open (T10), Irish Open (1st), Italian Open (T15), Andalucia Valderrama Masters (M/C) and DP World Tour Championship (1st).

