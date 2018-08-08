Jordan Spieth admits pressure got to him at last year's US PGA

Should he win the US PGA Championship this week, Jordan Spieth will become just the sixth player in the history of the game to win the career grand slam.



Not bad, right?

He’d also be the second youngest – behind Tiger Woods – and the second quickest, after the same guy.

It will be Spieth’s second shot at completing the slam, and he admits that he hopes he handles it a bit better than he did last year.

Victory in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale sent the American to Quail Hollow with a shot at completing the slam on just his 20th major start. However, he failed to contend and ultimately finished in a tie for 28th.

Fortunately for his supporters, he says he has learned from that experience and is all the stronger for it.

“I think I was probably a little more anxious last year,” admitted Spieth, who goes to Bellerive this week as the world No.8. “I think, going in, there was a big focus on it, given it was right after the Open Championship, so it was fresh, I was in form, and going to a place that, if I worked up the leaderboard, it would create a lot of noise. I feel somewhat under the radar this year. I've kind of felt that way a lot this year. I don't mind it.



“But at the same time, this tournament will always be circled until I'm able to hopefully win it some day. It will always be circled to complete the career grand slam, which will ultimately achieve a life-long goal for me. So there’s certainly emphasis in my head on it, but nothing overpowering, nothing that takes over once I start on the first tee.”