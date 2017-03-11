Jordan Spieth and his equine namesake

Jordan Spieth is a two-time major winning golfer. Steven Spieth is a leading college basketball player. But they aren’t the only successful sporting Spieths.

Step forward, Spieth, a four-year-old racehorse from New Zealand, which was named after Jordan.

“We were throwing around ideas for names and Spieth had just won the U.S. Masters,” trainer Bryce Heys told Racing.com. “I thought it sounded like a good name, threw it in the hat and the boys liked it. That was that.”

Spieth cost $200,000 – which Heys called a bargain – and with good reason as, after ten career runs, the chestnut horse has earned $534,650.

And, as you can expect with that amount of money pocketed, Spieth has a record that Jordan Spieth himself would surely be envious of.

In those ten runs, the first of which was back in September 2015, Spieth has racked up five wins and two runner-up finishes.

Spieth will run for the 11th time today (March 11) at the Lexus Newmarket Handicap in Australia.

