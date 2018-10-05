Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have the weirdest superstition...

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas prevented Europe from whitewashing the USA for a second straight session, taking down Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm in the anchor match of Saturday's fourballs at the Ryder Cup.

And, by the looks of it, they got the 2&1 win with a little help from Phil Mickelson – or, to be more specific, Phil’s BELLY!

Mickelson has been benched for the whole of the day after a dismal performance alongside Bryson DeChambeau in Friday’s foursomes.

However, he still contributed in the most bizarre of ways.

Spieth and Thomas were caught by TV cameras rubbing ‘Lefty’s gut between shot, which you can only assume is some kind of superstitious thing.

If it was for good luck, it had the desired effect. They rallied for a 2&1 win over Poulter and Rahm, making it two wins out of three for this particular pairing.

They go again this afternoon in the final foursomes match against Poulter and Rory McIlroy.

Question is, will Phil and his belly be out there with them? And if so, will it produce the goods again?