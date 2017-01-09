Jordan Spieth backs Thomas for the top

• Jordan Spieth backs good friend Justin Thomas for the top
• “I think it’s potentially floodgates opening,” said Spieth
• Thomas won in Hawaii to secure his third PGA Tour title
Thomas finished three shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama at Kapalua after three rounds of 67 and a final round 69 and, now up to No.12 in the world, Spieth wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a major title in the offing.
“Yeah, I think it’s potentially floodgates opening,” he said. “The guy hits it forever. He’s got a really, really nifty short game. He manages the course well.
“He used to hit more drivers and he’s dialing back a bit now and hitting like a trusty 2-iron out there that he can still hit 285 yards, you know, with a little bit of roll.
“He’s not making many bogeys. So really excited for him. It’s awesome. It’s awesome to see.”
The 23-year-old’s other two PGA Tour titles have come at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in 2015 and 2016 and Thomas admitted that, for a time, he grew frustrated at seeing his peers’ success while he struggled to breakthrough.
“It was maybe a little frustrating sometimes seeing some friends and peers my age do well” – Justin Thomas
“I think it drove me a lot,” he said. “It’s weird, I mean, some of my good friends, I wasn’t mad, but it was maybe a little frustrating sometimes seeing some friends and peers my age do well.
“Not because I wasn’t cheering for them because I feel like I was as good as them. It’s just immature of me. I mean, the fact of the matter is, over the course of a long career, we’re going to beat each other. That’s just how it is.
“I think now, I feel so much more comfortable. I really do. I think that that win in Malaysia, not the first one, but this last one, was huge, because I never played with a lead like that before.”
And what of Spieth’s comments about it being the floodgates opening?
“I hope so,” he added. “I think like I was saying, it’s just being more comfortable. It’s now when I get in that situation, I more so expect to win.”
