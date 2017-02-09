Jordan Spieth hits out at autograph ‘scums’

• Jordan Spieth involved in verbals with adult autograph hunters

• The 23-year-old refused to sign for them after practice round

• One swore in front of kids prompting Spieth to issue response

Jordan Spieth was involved in a verbal confrontation with autograph hunters after one of them swore in front of some kids.

The 23-year-old, who is playing in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, spent time signing for those who had followed him during his practice round but bypassed the autograph hunters, who he has become accustomed to seeing at events over the years.

“I didn’t appreciate the language that was used” – Jordan Spieth

That didn’t go down well. And, after receiving a bit of abuse, Spieth bit back.

Read more -> Check out Jordan Spieth’s signature UA shoe

“One of them dropped an F-bomb in front of three kids, so I felt the need to turn around and tell them that that wasn’t right,” said Spieth.

“A couple of them were saying ‘You’re not Tiger Woods, don’t act like you’re Tiger’. I mean it’s just like, whatever, guys, so. You’re still trying to benefit from me and I’m not even Tiger Woods. So, you know, what’s that say about you?

“I was just a little frustrated at the end and I didn’t appreciate the language that was used and just some scums that just, it just bothered me.”

WATCH -> Jordan Spieth’s fishing trip ends in disaster

Spieth added that, among his peers on the PGA Tour, the autograph hunters are universally disliked, while he resents the fact that they make money through other people’s achievements.

“They frustrate us” – Jordan Spieth

“I’m not appreciative of people who travel to benefit from other people’s success,” he continued. “I enjoy signing and I sign for kids whenever I get the chance. And when these guys have these items that you’ve already seen online – our team keeps track of that kind of stuff.

“Go get a job instead of trying to make money from the stuff that we have been able to do. If you ask anybody it’s the same, they frustrate us.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Jordan Spieth in verbal confrontation

Do you believe Spieth handled this situation in the best possible way and have you had any bother with professional autograph hunters at golf events? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading