Jordan Spieth could be set for PGA Tour punishment

If the final round of the BMW Championship ends up being washed out again today and, as a result, is reduced to 54 holes, it will spell bad news for Jordan Spieth.



That’s because not only will the three-time major winner have failed to qualify for the Tour Championship for the first time since he’s been out playing on tour, he will also fail to satisfy a PGA Tour scheduling requirement.



A tour policy requires pros to play at least 25 events in a season or to add a new event that they haven't played in the last four. Spieth made only 22 starts last season and did not add a new event to his schedule this season.

While his appearance at the Ryder Cup in just over two weeks’ time will get him to 24 starts, he'll need to qualify for the Tour Championship to avoid running afoul of the policy.

Ahead of the final round, Spieth, who won the FedEx Cup in 2015, is currently projected 31st in the standings, with only the top 30 progressing to the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

So what could the punishment be?



Well, according to an ESPN report, if he fails to qualify and comes up short – which is pretty likely considering the forecast at Aronimink Golf Club for today is poor once again – it is unclear what would happen.

No player has violated the policy, but the tour's regulations stipulate that he could receive a major fine (believed to be $20,000) or a suspension.