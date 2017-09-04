Jordan Spieth dabbles in design of 'Spieth Lower 40' course

Apart from being multiple major champions, what do Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods have in common?



Well… they’re also all involved in the course design business. But while the aforementioned five took to that somewhat later in their careers, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth has already dabbled in it at the age of just 24.

The ‘Spieth Lower 40’ is a six-hole par-3 course built on four-and-a-half acres between the member’s range and the first hole at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, where Spieth spent three semesters.

Roy Bechtol, who designed the par-71 championship course at the venue, put pen to paper for the short course with input from Spieth, whose contributions to the project included everything from the placement of the green complexes to elevations and contours.

The holes play from 80 to 125 yards, with the sixth featuring a pot bunker in the middle of green, a nod to sixth hole at Riviera, where Spieth and his fellow ‘Longhorns’ captured the 2012 NCAA Championship.

“It was cool being part of the design process with Roy because I'm interested in doing that later in life,” Spieth told the Austin American-Statesman earlier this year.

The Spieth Lower 40 is set to open this autumn.