Jordan Spieth exorcises Augusta demons

Jordan Spieth has explained how he exorcised his Masters demons on a recent trip to Augusta National.

The 23-year-old, who blew a five-shot lead on the back nine last year, revisited the course last month for the first time since his meltdown, which saw Danny Willett capitalise and earn his maiden major title as a result.

And Spieth admitted there were some serious nerves as he stood on the 12th tee box, the hole that he made a quadruple-bogey by dunking back-to-back shots into the water.

“I was very nervous when I got on the 12th tee,” said Spieth ahead of the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which he won last year.

“I hit an 8-iron over the bunker to about 15ft. I was pumped to hit the green, and then I hit my putt and it just about stopped short on the front lip and fell in for two.

“I probably gave like a big fist pump. I was walking around with my hands up, like the demon’s gone.

“And I went back the next day. We played it the next morning and I hit a 9-iron this time to a left pin, and it landed about 3ft beyond the hole and it was really, really soft, and it sucked back and almost went in, right on the lip to about this far.

“So I got two twos out of No.12 the first time back. Last two times I played the hole, I made birdie.”

Punters certainly haven’t been put off by Spieth’s back nine disaster last year, anyway.

Currently, the American is the favourite to win a second Green Jacket and is as low as 6/1 with Betfair. Rory McIlroy is 8/1, while Jason Day is 9/1.

