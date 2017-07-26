There are no results available.
Jordan Spieth gets 5am champagne shower; Monty loves Darth Monty

By Martin Inglis26 July, 2017
Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. First, to a very warm welcome home to Dallas for 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth.

As the 23-year-old landed, his whole family were in attendance for a 5am champagne party, with plenty more drinking out of the Claret Jug.

Champagne shower! Biggest fan! Claret Jug in good hands! #earlymorningwelcome #faithfamily #blessed

In the aftermath of his win, he received a special message from Gary Player.

While action was going on at Royal Birkdale, five-time Open champion Tom Watson spent the bulk of the week in the Highlands ticking off what most would call a ‘bucket list’ golf tour.

First up was Royal Dornoch.

Then Nairn.

Then onto Brora.

And finally Castle Stuart.

If you have Twitter, you’re probably aware of Darth Monty – the humourous account which pokes fun at the eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner.

Well, July 21 was a defining day – as the account got followed by the man himself.

Monty himself is fully aware of the account and he loves it. “I think he’s actually quite brilliant,” he said during Open week on a Golf Channel podcast. “For those of you on social media, it’s not me, I’ve never met him – although I’d love to – and he’s very, very good. He knows the game, knows me as an individual and does a good job.”

Not aware of Darth Monty? Well, here are a couple of his best tweets recently.

And finally...

Monty also had this fantastic response to a back-handed compliment he received on Twitter.

