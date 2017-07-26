Jordan Spieth gets 5am champagne shower; Monty loves Darth Monty

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. First, to a very warm welcome home to Dallas for 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth.

As the 23-year-old landed, his whole family were in attendance for a 5am champagne party, with plenty more drinking out of the Claret Jug.

Welcome Home..Champion Golfer of the Year! #5amcelebration #slideformorepics #theopen #proudfamily #michaeltooktheflag A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Champagne shower! Biggest fan! Claret Jug in good hands! #earlymorningwelcome #faithfamily #blessed A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

In the aftermath of his win, he received a special message from Gary Player.

Congratulations @JordanSpieth on becoming Champion Golfer of the Year! Winning @TheOpen in stunning style. Now for the Grand Slam. My best. pic.twitter.com/FHRDm4IHr8 — Gary Player (@garyplayer) July 24, 2017

While action was going on at Royal Birkdale, five-time Open champion Tom Watson spent the bulk of the week in the Highlands ticking off what most would call a ‘bucket list’ golf tour.

First up was Royal Dornoch.

Going back to my roots, playing foursomes and pushing my trolley at @RoyalDornochGCpic.twitter.com/0PRgG5jVg9 — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) July 18, 2017

Then Nairn.

Three of these young men hit it closer than I did in our competition at @NairnGolfClub today! pic.twitter.com/6mcGPTK2bh — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) July 19, 2017

Then onto Brora.

Links golf can be very unforgiving! pic.twitter.com/Vp4GVlbTCX — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) July 20, 2017

And finally Castle Stuart.

A BIG TY to @RoyalDornochGC, @BroraGolfClub, @NairnGolfClub, and @CastleStuart for your very warm and generous hospitality this week!! — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) July 20, 2017

If you have Twitter, you’re probably aware of Darth Monty – the humourous account which pokes fun at the eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner.

Well, July 21 was a defining day – as the account got followed by the man himself.

If there was ever a defining moment in my career, not that there hasn't been dozens, it's me following me. All credit to me. #theopenpic.twitter.com/ceU9wbIL9s — Darth Monty (@Darth_Monty) July 21, 2017

Monty himself is fully aware of the account and he loves it. “I think he’s actually quite brilliant,” he said during Open week on a Golf Channel podcast. “For those of you on social media, it’s not me, I’ve never met him – although I’d love to – and he’s very, very good. He knows the game, knows me as an individual and does a good job.”

Not aware of Darth Monty? Well, here are a couple of his best tweets recently.

When I look out from the links, I often think, has God put anybody as good as me on this golfing thoroughfare. All credit to me. pic.twitter.com/JMfvHHvYuh — Darth Monty (@Darth_Monty) July 10, 2017

Up to my bollocks in Skechers. All credit to me. pic.twitter.com/xUghLfu2nd — Darth Monty (@Darth_Monty) July 10, 2017

And finally...

Monty also had this fantastic response to a back-handed compliment he received on Twitter.