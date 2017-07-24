Jordan Spieth gets drinking from the Claret Jug

There was no massive bender on Merseyside last night for Jordan Spieth and his housemates Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner.
Instead, it was straight back on the private jet to the States - but it looks like they had a good time anyway.
Prior to departure, Spieth was already drinking out of the Claret Jug.
Let's gooooo @JordanSpieth (via @JustinThomas34) pic.twitter.com/Zo9c6zzLsz— Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) July 23, 2017
While Thomas and Fowler tried to sneak away with it for a little while...
Then, it was time for boarding...
It's been a long night, but @JordanSpieth and the Claret are heading home @NetJets to Dallas. #onlyNetJets#claretjugexpresspic.twitter.com/bepOBM8GgN— NetJets Golf Team (@Netjetsgolfteam) July 24, 2017
There were a few early videos from the flight (see Justin Thomas - jlthomas34 - on Snapchat for more)...
And then nothing until this at Atlanta airport.
Thomas had promised so much about the flight home with this tweet before they took off, but maybe three-time major winner Spieth was keen to keep the social media documentation of the flight home to a minimum...
So great. May be worth following for the celebration flight home! Y'all be sure to follow my snap->jlthomas34 https://t.co/QK6R4EPgQW— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 23, 2017
Big thanks @NetJets for helping us get home and having a fun celebration flying home with @JordanSpieth. Great times fellas!— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 24, 2017