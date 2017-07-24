There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsJordan Spieth gets drinking from the Claret Jug

Golf News

THE OPEN

Jordan Spieth gets drinking from the Claret Jug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine24 July, 2017
Jordan Spieth
Spieth Thomas Rickie

There was no massive bender on Merseyside last night for Jordan Spieth and his housemates Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner.

Instead, it was straight back on the private jet to the States - but it looks like they had a good time anyway.

Prior to departure, Spieth was already drinking out of the Claret Jug.

While Thomas and Fowler tried to sneak away with it for a little while...

Then, it was time for boarding...

There were a few early videos from the flight (see Justin Thomas - jlthomas34 - on Snapchat for more)...

Screenshot 20170724 124844

And then nothing until this at Atlanta airport.

Screenshot 20170724 124855

Thomas had promised so much about the flight home with this tweet before they took off, but maybe three-time major winner Spieth was keen to keep the social media documentation of the flight home to a minimum...

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - The Open

Golf News

Jordan Spieth gets drinking from the Claret Jug
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN Ian Poulter on his weekend: "It was horrific"
Ian Poulter

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The clubs Jordan Spieth used to win the Open
Jordan Spieth

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jordan Spieth gets inspirational pep talk from caddie Greller
Jordan Spieth

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN Can you name the past 40 Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN Nick Dougherty's complete guide to Royal Birkdale
Nick Dougherty

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below