Jordan Spieth gets drinking from the Claret Jug

There was no massive bender on Merseyside last night for Jordan Spieth and his housemates Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner.



Instead, it was straight back on the private jet to the States - but it looks like they had a good time anyway.

Prior to departure, Spieth was already drinking out of the Claret Jug.



While Thomas and Fowler tried to sneak away with it for a little while...



Then, it was time for boarding...



There were a few early videos from the flight (see Justin Thomas - jlthomas34 - on Snapchat for more)...



And then nothing until this at Atlanta airport.

Thomas had promised so much about the flight home with this tweet before they took off, but maybe three-time major winner Spieth was keen to keep the social media documentation of the flight home to a minimum...



So great. May be worth following for the celebration flight home! Y'all be sure to follow my snap->jlthomas34 https://t.co/QK6R4EPgQW — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 23, 2017