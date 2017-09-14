There are no results available.
Golf News

Jordan Spieth: 'I'll be the greatest if I keep this up for next 15 years'

Golf News

Jordan Spieth: 'I'll be the greatest if I keep this up for next 15 years'

By Bunkered Golf Magazine14 September, 2017
With three wins to his name, including adding the third leg of the career grand slam at the Open, and in pole position in the FedEx Cup, Jordan Spieth has enjoyed a year the majority of his PGA Tour peers could only dream of.

But, given the 24-year-old’s impeccably high standards he set in 2015 with five wins, including two majors and the Tour Championship, he was asked ahead of this week’s BMW Championship – the penultimate FedEx Cup event – whether he was happy with his year.

His response was bullish. “If I have the year I had this year for the next 15 years then I'll be the greatest player that ever played the game if you judge it by major championships,” he said. “I mean it's that simple.

“2015 was incredible because of the results but this year I would say I'm even more optimistic looking forward than I was in 2015, just given that I know that my putter is really the strength of my game.”

Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas

Spieth is coming into the event off the back of consecutive FedEx Cup runner-up finishes to Dustin Johnson at the Northern Trust and Justin Thomas at the Dell Technologies Championship.

The Open champion, however, has a narrow lead over Thomas in the overall standings and is determined to stay there over the next three weeks in order to capture is second FedEx Cup title and the $10m jackpot.

“I'm in a great position, looking to obviously stay in the No.1 spot after this week,” said Spieth. “That's my best chance to win the FedExCup starting in Atlanta and I’ve been through this process before which is nice.

“We've got a routine we like to go through and know how to conserve energy. These last couple weeks and the FedEx Cup is a tremendous accomplishment and achievement and something I'm certainly striving for.”

