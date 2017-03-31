There are no results available.
Jordan Spieth plays with hickory clubs

By Bunkered Golf Magazine31 March, 2017
Jordan Spieth stepped back in time during one of his weeks off earlier this year to have a go with some hickory golf clubs.

The 23-year-old was joined by his dad Shawn to smack some balls and doffed his cap to the founding fathers of the game after finding it somewhat tough.

“It's definitely a challenge,” said the two-time major winner afterwards. “All in all, it was very, very difficult to play and I gained a bit more respect for those guys back in the day to be able to do that.”

The release of this video by the PGA Tour corresponds with the release of the film, Tommy’s Honour, on April 14, which we reviewed HERE after attending the premiere at last year’s Edinburgh Film Festival.

