search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJordan Spieth reacts after disappointing start to defence

Golf News

Jordan Spieth reacts after disappointing start to defence

By Michael McEwan19 July, 2018
Jordan Spieth The Open Major Championships Carnoustie R&A Claret Jug Kevin Kisner
Jordan Spieth

His title defence might have got off to a disappointing start but Jordan Spieth is confident he can still become the first player in a decade to retain the Claret Jug. 

Spieth coughed up four shots in his last four holes to end the first round of the 147th Open on one-over-par. 

That’s six shots off the early pace set by his fellow American Kevin Kisner.

However, far from being disheartened, the former world No.1 still believes that he can add to his three major championships at Carnoustie this weekend. 

• Sandy Lyle's putter simply has to be seen to be believed

• Nike doesn't make clubs - so why does it need a tour truck? We find out...

“I think I’m certainly in a recoverable situation,” said Spieth, who admitted he’d had a ‘brain fart’ in double-bogeying the par-4 15th. “I imagine this is as easy as the course could play. I don’t see the winning score being any better than it was in 2007 with tomorrow’s forecasted tough conditions and Sunday’s forecasted heavy winds.

• Take a look around the world's second oldest golf shop

“So it’s not a bad place to be. A solid round tomorrow to stay in the top 25, top 20, will be kind of the goal tomorrow to feel like I can do something on the weekend.” 

Padraig Harrington is the last player to win The Open back-to-back, following his wins at Carnoustie in 2007 and Royal Birkdale in 2008,

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Claret Jug

Related Articles - Kevin Kisner

Golf News

The reason Rickie Fowler is confident going into the weekend at Carnoustie
Housemates Kisner and Johnson share Open lead
The big names who won't be around this weekend at The Open
Sandy Lyle admits to 'lump in the throat' as he bows out of Open
Russell Knox offers brutal appraisal of his Open efforts

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow