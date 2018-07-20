Jordan Spieth reacts after disappointing start to defence

His title defence might have got off to a disappointing start but Jordan Spieth is confident he can still become the first player in a decade to retain the Claret Jug.

Spieth coughed up four shots in his last four holes to end the first round of the 147th Open on one-over-par.

That’s six shots off the early pace set by his fellow American Kevin Kisner.

However, far from being disheartened, the former world No.1 still believes that he can add to his three major championships at Carnoustie this weekend.

“I think I’m certainly in a recoverable situation,” said Spieth, who admitted he’d had a ‘brain fart’ in double-bogeying the par-4 15th. “I imagine this is as easy as the course could play. I don’t see the winning score being any better than it was in 2007 with tomorrow’s forecasted tough conditions and Sunday’s forecasted heavy winds.

“So it’s not a bad place to be. A solid round tomorrow to stay in the top 25, top 20, will be kind of the goal tomorrow to feel like I can do something on the weekend.”

Padraig Harrington is the last player to win The Open back-to-back, following his wins at Carnoustie in 2007 and Royal Birkdale in 2008,