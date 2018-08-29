Jordan Spieth says he's "close to 100%" with his putting again

People have a habit of saying that the Ryder Cup is largely ‘a putting contest’.



If so, Europe better watch out because one of the best putters in the game reckons he has rediscovered the magic on the greens that has helped him win three majors to date.

Welcome back, Jordan Spieth.

The American has had a lousy season, due in no small part to his putting falling apart. A good example of that is the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting table. Spieth is currently languishing in 140th place in that category – a category he hasn’t finished worse than 40th in over the last four seasons.

However, after carding a third round 64 to climb into contention for The Northern Trust, he revealed that he thinks he has rediscovered his touch. Good timing, with the Ryder Cup just a month away.

“I really found kind of the set-up that I used to putt with,” said Spieth. “I've been searching for it for a long time and I found close to, you know, 100% of it.



“I had been making a lot of progress over the last month with the putter and today was a round where, finally, the results came through. I haven't needed the results to know that I was getting bet we are it but it it is nice to see it in a round like today.”

Pressed to explain what how he has found his stroke again on, Spieth added: “You go back to photos, videos from when you're at your best. You go to measurements of the stroke from the SAM PuttLab, all kinds of stuff trying to constantly improve.

“Even when you're putting well, you still want to go do it. It's head position, body position, where the ball position is. It’s always the simplest stuff with us, but it was more challenging than I'd like this year.”