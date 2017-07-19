Jordan Spieth says Open is 'easiest' major to win

Jordan Spieth believes the Open is the ‘easiest’ major to win due to the way conditions can affect the opening two rounds.

Speaking ahead of his fifth championship, where he is pursuing his third major title, the 23-year-old says it’s ‘almost impossible’ to capture victory when on the wrong side of the draw.

“It could be anybody this week [who wins],” said Spieth. “At this tournament, it tends to fall on half the field. You kind of cut half the field, depending on the draw. Sometimes it's more or less 75%. But most of the time there's at least a group that gets the worst weather and it's almost impossible to win in that circumstance at an Open Championship.

“I've seen really dry and favourable conditions, like Muirfield. And then last year was pretty wicked on I think Friday. I've seen a bit of everything in four years.

“To say that it may be the easiest of the majors to win, if you had to pick a major, just because the draw can take out half a field. But the type of golf you have to play is totally different than what we see in the other three majors. You have to have a lot of imagination and a lot of ball-flight control.

“So I'm not saying it's easy based on competition or anything like that, I'm strictly saying that because a lot of the time some of the field is thrown out and you're actually playing against a smaller field, your chances go up.”

Like many his age, Spieth grew up idolising Tiger Woods and, after enjoying a Tiger-esque season in 2015, thinks it’s incredibly doubtful that anyone will ever replicate the record of the 14-time major winner.

“I wouldn't get your hopes up,” he added. “What Tiger's done – having experienced a year like he continued to do for years – it just takes a lot out of you. It's very tough to do.

“What I'm saying is, I doubt you'll see a dominance like that maybe ever again in the game. I just think guys are learning, guys are getting stronger. Athletes are going to golf. Guys are winning younger playing more fearless, even in major championships, and I just think that it's so difficult now.”

Jordan Spieth tees off at 9.47am tomorrow alongside Henrik Stenson and Si Woo Kim.