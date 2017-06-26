There are no results available.
Jordan Spieth spectacularly holes out for Travelers win

By Bunkered Golf Magazine26 June, 2017
Jordan Spieth holed a stunning greenside bunker shot to beat Daniel Berger in a play-off at the Travelers Championship and become the second youngest player in PGA Tour history to ten wins.

The 23-year-old surrendered a one-shot 54-hole lead by closing with a level par 70, which included the uncharacteristic missing of some short putts, but turned it on when the pressure was on against Berger, who had fired a three-under-par 67 to get himself into the play-off.

On the first extra hole, Berger’s approach ran off the green to the left while Spieth had the 30ft bunker shot, which he incredibly holed before tossing his club towards caddie Michael Greller and giving him a flying chest bump.

“That was one for the ages,” said Spieth. “I don't know if I'll ever have a moment like that again. “If I was in Berger's shoes, I'd be cursing Jordan Spieth right now for the break off the tee and then holing a 30-yard bunker shot.

“But I took advantage of the good breaks and happy to come out on top. We played great. The putter let me down today, but all in all this is a huge victory for us in the middle of the season as we go into this second half of the major season.”

Friend Justin Thomas predicted the outcome of the bunker shot before it even happened.

And Berger, 24, could do nothing but just heap praise on the two-time major champion.

“Jordan does Jordan things,” he said. “So there's not really much you can say. I'm obviously disappointed, but happy to be in the position I was in today.”

He also tweeted:

Spieth joins Tiger Woods in the company of players to have won ten times on the PGA Tour before the age of 24. He has also become the youngest player to surpass $30m in career earnings.

