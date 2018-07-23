search
Jordan Spieth suffers close shave at hands of Carnoustie barber

By Michael McEwan22 July, 2018
Jordan Spieth will be hoping for a better result in today’s final round of The 147th Open than he got in a barbershop in Carnoustie yesterday.

Ahead of his third round – which saw him storm into a share of the 54-hole lead – the American decided his locks needed a trim. 

“My hair got a little long, and I needed to get a haircut,” he explained after shooting an error-free 65.

So, he went for a wander into Carnoustie to the first barber he could find. 

“I don't even know where I went,” he laughed, adding that he didn’t think the person cutting his hair recognised him. “He didn't really say much.

“He went a little high and tight. It was a little bit -- it was intended to be what I normally get, and instead he went a little shorter. A very British haircut. A little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. It is what it is.”

Still, even he was a little disappointed with the outcome, he didn’t let on to the chap.

Asked how much he paid for it, he replied: “Twenty pounds, I think. It was like a £9 haircut, and I tipped them.”

No doubt defending Open champion Spieth will be hoping that’s the only close shave he has to endure this weekend…

