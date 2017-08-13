Jordan Spieth upbeat despite missing record at PGA

Jordan Spieth refused to be too downbeat after passing up the opportunity to become the youngest player ever to complete the career grand slam.

Following his win in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale last month, the 24-year-old American knew that victory in the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow would see him break Tiger Woods’ record as the youngest player to win all four of men’s golf biggest tournaments.



However, he could do no better than a tie for 31st and will be too old by the time next year’s US PGA comes around to steal Woods’ record. Even so, after finishing his tournament with a best-of-the-week round of 70, he was keen to accentuate the positives.

“Walking off 18 today, [caddie Michael Greller] goes, ‘Hey, I just want you to know that's a great year in the majors,” said Spieth. “I go, ‘Buddy, we won we won one of the majors. I understand that's a great year in the majors’.

“He almost thinks I'm disappointed maybe with how this week went. But we won a major. We had a chance to win at Augusta, too. I didn't have a chance to win, which is a downer. But overall, when I look back on the year in the major championships, shoot, it was fantastic.

“If I did this every year, I would go down as the greatest ever to play the game. I need to look at it that way and I am.”

Despite his disappointment at his own performance this week, Spieth made sure to stick around to congratulate his good friend Justin Thomas on his first major victory.