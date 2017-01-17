Jordan Spieth’s new signature shoe arrives

• Under Armour unveil first Jordan Spieth signature golf shoe

• The Spieth One was designed in tandem with the 23-year-old

• “I couldn’t be more excited,” said Spieth, who is on a world tour

The hotly anticipated Jordan Spieth signature shoe from Under Armour has finally landed.

The Spieth One was designed in tandem with the two-time champion and features a number of elements that reflected his personality, style and game.

“I couldn’t be more excited to officially unveil my first signature shoe, the Spieth One, with Under Armour,” he said.

“I worked closely with the Under Armour footwear team to design an innovative shoe that is grounded in the details of my game.”

Read more -> Under Armour break ground with GORE-TEX

The four key features of the Jordan Spieth signature shoe are:

• Waterproof: The shoe has a breathable, waterproof upper to ensure world-class performance in the toughest of conditions. Water can’t enter, but perspiration can escape.

• Rotational Resistance Traction: This groundbreaking feature prevents the rotation of the foot during the swing from load up to impact.

• One-seam upper: The upper is composed with a single seam, reducing layers and weight while enhancing overall fit and feel.

• Dual durometer outsole: The outsole has a softer forefoot for flexibility paired with a firm heel for stability and support.

Read more -> Under Armour gloves will help you stand out!

To launch the shoe, Jordan Spieth and Under Armour have headed on a global tour, taking in Tokyo and Seoul before heading to Los Angeles and Mexico City over the coming weeks.

“This is an exciting moment for the Under Armour brand and the UA Golf category,” said general manager of global golf at Under Armour, Kevin Ross.

“We are showcasing Jordan’s love of the game and Under Armour’s commitment to providing a world-class product” – Kevin Ross

“With engaging activations, unique cultural experiences and more, we are showcasing Jordan’s love of the game and Under Armour’s commitment to providing a world-class product, all while driving the game of golf forward on a global scale.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Jordan Spieth’s signature Spieth One shoe

Available: March 1, 2017

Price: £150

More info: underarmour.co.uk

More Reading