Jose Maria Olazabal gets incredibly lucky

Jose Maria Olazabal must’ve thought his Champions Tour debut was about to end in disaster… until he got some seriously good fortune.

The Spaniard, who returned from a long injury lay-off late last year, was playing in the Allianz Championship in Florida in an all-star field including the likes of Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Paul McGinley, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Sandy Lyle, Fred Couples and John Daly.

While Daly quit seven holes into his final round, Jose Maria Olazabal headed down the last level par for the day and in bunker trouble.

With his third shot into the par-5, the 2012 Ryder Cup captain completely thinned his shot.

However, with a grandstand behind the green, it ricocheted off the structure and rolled back into the heart of the green, where he two-putted for par.

Off the grandstand, on the green. He didn’t plan it, but rookie Jose Maria Olazabal will take it. pic.twitter.com/5F3EMeAWny — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 12, 2017

