Juli Inkster named 2019 US Solheim Cup captain

Catriona Matthew’s opposite number for the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles has been decided. Once again, leading the US team, will be Juli Inkster.



It marks the third successive time the seven-time major winner has been at the helm, first leading the team to a remarkable final day comeback at St Leon-Rot in Germany in 2015 before overseeing a comfortable 16.5-11.5 victory in Des Moines last August.

It came after back-to-back Solheim Cup defeats in 2011 and 2013, with Inkster clearly a pivotal figure behind the rejuvenation of the US team.

“This is an unbelievable honour and one I do not take lightly,” said Inkster at her unveiling. “I’m so stoked to be able to take the US team to Scotland, the home of golf, to compete in the 2019 Solheim Cup. We can’t wait to get started.”

After finding the winning formula, it's clear that Inkster was the go-to choice among the players, with members of the 2017 team lauding her approach to the biennial match.



“Juli said something that really hit home for me,” said Cristie Kerr after the 2017 win. “She said it in Germany and she said it here. You play for the person in front of you, you play for the person behind you.

“It’s not about your individual records. It's for the team. It's amazing how hard you can pull for each other when you have that mentality.”



Inkster will face off against 2009 Ricoh Women’s British Open champion Matthew, who was unveiled as the European captain for the match last September.