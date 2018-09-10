search
Justin Rose becomes fourth Englishman to reach world No.1

Golf News

Justin Rose becomes fourth Englishman to reach world No.1

By Martin Inglis10 September, 2018
Justin Rose

Major champion.


Olympic champion.


Twenty-two professional wins.


Two Ryder Cup wins.


Now... world No.1.

With a solo second finish at the BMW Championship and given that those ahead of him - Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas - finished further down the field, Rose has become the 22nd different player to reach the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) since it was introduced in 1986.

He has also become the fourth different Englishman after Sir Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald, with Donald the most recent of those, with his last of four separate stints as world No.1 coming from May 2012 to August 2012.

Justin Rose1

As a nod to his incredible consistency, Rose has been ranked no lower than 16th in the world since March 2012, while he has been inside the world's top ten for the past 11 months, following his victory at the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions.

He then won the following week at the Turkish Airlines Open, while he also captured the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial in late May after taking the 'difficult' decision to skip the BMW PGA Championship.

Rose has overtaken Dustin Johnson at the summit, ending the 34-year-old's second stint as world No.1 last 13 weeks. He has spent 77 weeks as world No.1 in total.

