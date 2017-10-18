There are no results available.
Justin Rose: Golf 'not desperate' for Woods comeback

Justin Rose: Golf ‘not desperate’ for Woods comeback

By Bunkered Golf Magazine18 October, 2017
Justin Rose believes professional golf is in such a good state with its emerging young talent that the sport is not desperate for a Tiger Woods comeback.

On Monday, it was confirmed by Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg that the 14-time major champion had been given the go-ahead to begin ‘full golf activity’ again six months after his latest back surgery.

That came after a video posted by Woods on social media on Sunday evening of him hitting driver fuelled excitement that a comeback could be a lot sooner than anticipated.

But with six of the world’s top seven players in their 20s and American trio Brooks Koepka, 27, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, both 24, all winning major titles in 2017, Olympic champion Rose believes the sport is doing just fine at present.

Woods Spieth

“I think golf has found itself in a really healthy spot without Tiger at the moment,” the Englishman told sport24 in a teleconference ahead of next month’s Hong Kong Open.

“So many young players have come through and filled the void. I think to have him back is just a bonus. I don't think golf is desperate for him back.

“Everyone just wants to see a healthy Tiger Woods. It's almost gone past the point of thinking, ‘Oh we all really want to see Tiger win 18 majors’.

“I think that we want him back, just because of what's he's meant to the sport for the last 20 years.”

