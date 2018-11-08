search
HomeGolf NewsJustin Rose 'leaving TaylorMade' - and his next move will surprise you

Golf News

Justin Rose 'leaving TaylorMade' - and his next move will surprise you

By bunkered.co.uk07 November, 2018
Justin Rose Turkey

Rumours are rife that Justin Rose is on the verge of making a major – and somewhat surprising – equipment switch.

The world No.1, who has used TaylorMade clubs since he turned professional in 1998, is expected to turn up next year with a new equipment sponsor: Japanese manufacturer Honma.

Rose had a full complement of TaylorMade clubs in his bag when he won the Turkish Airlines Open at the weekend but his contract with the brand and its former sister company Adidas are both expected to expire at the end of this year.

Tellingly, he refused to confirm or deny reports that he could be joining Honma next season after his win in Turkey on Sunday.

Honma Logo

Rose, who is sitting out this week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge and next week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, is next scheduled to play in the Hero World Challenge near his home in the Bahamas next month.

