HomeGolf NewsJustin Rose wins one of golf's rarest trophies

Golf News

Justin Rose wins one of golf's rarest trophies

By Michael McEwan12 October, 2018
Justin Rose Royal Selangor Trophy Major Championships The Masters US Open The Open US PGA Championship Rickie Fowler Tiger Woods
Justin Rose

What with winning the FedEx Cup, getting to world No.1, starring in Europe’s latest Ryder Cup win, and playing host to the British Masters at Walton Heath, it’s been a pretty good month for Justin Rose.

The cherry on top came earlier this week when he was presented with one of the most rare and exclusive pieces of golf silverware – the Royal Selangor Trophy.

Never heard of it? Allow us to explain…

The Royal Selangor Trophy is presented annually to the golfer with the lowest total score in the four major championships in any one calendar year.

It combines the scores from the four rounds of the Masters, the US Open, the Open Championship and the US PGA Championship and, to be eligible, a golfer has to have played and made the cut in all four events.

The competition dates back to 1960 but the current trophy was first awarded in 1999 to Tiger Woods.

Rs Trophy Landing

This year, 11 players played all four in all four majors, with Englishman Rose posting the lowest combined score of 12-under-par.

He was T12 at the Masters (-6), T10 at the US Open (+7), joint runner-up at The Open (-6), and T19 at the US PGA (-7).

That was one better than his closest challenger Rickie Fowler, the winner of the Royal Selangor Trophy in 2014.

2018 Royal Selangor Trophy – Final Standings

-12 – Justin Rose
-11 – Rickie Fowler
-9 – Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood
-8 – Francesco Molinari
-5 – Webb Simpson
+1 – Zach Johnson
+4 – Xander Schauffele
+5 – Tyrrell Hatton
+14 – Marc Leishman
+15 – Rafa Cabrera Bello

