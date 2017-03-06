• Justin Thomas apologises after tossing his driver towards fans

• The 23-year-old let frustration get better of him at 11th hole

• Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler were quick to troll Thomas

World No.7 Justin Thomas apologised on Twitter after tossing his driver after an errant tee shot at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The 23-year-old, who held the lead going into the final round, was three-over-par for the day when his frustrations got the better of him and he let go of his club on the par-5 11th hole in disgust.

Justin Thomas really beginning to lose his cool. And his driver. #WGCMexico pic.twitter.com/xaS9bvc2A0 — The Caddy's Review (@TheCaddysReview) March 5, 2017

The shaft of the club hit someone in the gallery, but not hard enough to cause any harm and immediately afterwards, Thomas went over to apologise.

And, after receiving some criticism by broadcasters and on social media, Thomas addressed what he’d done.

Yes I'm an emotional player. It's in my character and always has been, I'll always have fire in me. Sorry to those offended by my actions — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 5, 2017

Rory McIlroy, who was in the final group alongside Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Luke Donald then took the opportunity to wind up the young American.

.@JustinThomas34 it was so on plane though… should be proud of that! pic.twitter.com/CwKoIEpIXF — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 5, 2017

@JustinThomas34 @McIlroyRory so on plane, face is a touch open tho — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) March 6, 2017

But Thomas had the last laugh at McIlroy’s expense.

Justin Thomas apologises after club toss

What did you make of Justin Thomas’ club toss at the WGC-Mexico Championship? Leave us your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

