Justin Thomas apologises for 'over-reaction' to abusive fan

Justin Thomas has admitted that he regrets having a heckler ejected from the course during the final round of the Honda Classic.

Thomas, 24, sealed the eighth victory of his PGA Tour career at PGA National in Florida after defeating fellow American Luke List on the first extra hole of a sudden death playoff.



However, that win – Thomas seventh in his last 31 starts worldwide – was almost overshadowed by an unsavoury incident late in the round.

Walking to the 16th tee, Thomas heard a fan yell in his direction: “I hope you hit it in the water!”

The same voice piped up “Get in the bunker!” after Thomas hit his shot. Fellow spectators identified the man to Thomas who had security eject him from the course.

The world No.3 later explained that he’d “had enough” but, following some backlash on social media, he has taken to Twitter this evening to reflect on what happened.

Here's what he has had to say:

Getting a lot of comments on the fan incident yesterday.. sorry to any and all offended by it. There was more said as we walked to the tee wishing bad things on the course for myself or Luke. Then the get in the bunker comment over and over again I felt... — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

...it was very understandable to have him escorted out. I never want to lose fans, or have people root against me. I just didn’t see a place for that particular person to be yelling at us things that weren’t necessary over and over again. I over reacted... — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

..and should not have had him kicked out. I feel bad for it, but was more doing so because again I felt the stuff he was saying was completely unnecessary. I love all my fans and to hear that I’ve lost quite a few bc of that, isn’t fun. So I’m sorry to all! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

...the fans are who support us all on TOUR and we are extremely lucky to have them each and every week. Thanks to all who came out and supported at @TheHondaClassic and continue to every week we play. We (I) love you guys — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

The question is: does he have anything to even apologise for?