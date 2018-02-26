There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas apologises for 'over-reaction' to abusive fan

Golf News

Justin Thomas apologises for 'over-reaction' to abusive fan

By Michael McEwan26 February, 2018
Justin Thomas PGA Tour
Justin Thomas Feb 26

Justin Thomas has admitted that he regrets having a heckler ejected from the course during the final round of the Honda Classic.

Thomas, 24, sealed the eighth victory of his PGA Tour career at PGA National in Florida after defeating fellow American Luke List on the first extra hole of a sudden death playoff.

However, that win – Thomas seventh in his last 31 starts worldwide – was almost overshadowed by an unsavoury incident late in the round.

Walking to the 16th tee, Thomas heard a fan yell in his direction: “I hope you hit it in the water!”

The same voice piped up “Get in the bunker!” after Thomas hit his shot. Fellow spectators identified the man to Thomas who had security eject him from the course.

The world No.3 later explained that he’d “had enough” but, following some backlash on social media, he has taken to Twitter this evening to reflect on what happened.

Here's what he has had to say:

The question is: does he have anything to even apologise for?

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

-

Golf News

Justin Thomas apologises for 'over-reaction' to abusive fan
New

By Michael McEwan

St Andrews to stage 2023 Walker Cup
Walker Cup

By Michael McEwan

Justin Thomas gets abusive fan ejected
Justin Thomas

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger Woods display
Tiger Woods

By bunkered.co.uk

Brandel Chamblee raises Rory McIlroy concerns
Rory McIlroy

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below