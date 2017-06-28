There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas demolishes troll; Bale at Baker's Bay

Blog

Justin Thomas demolishes troll; Bale at Baker's Bay

By Martin Inglis28 June, 2017
Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. After his impressive showing at the US Open, Justin Thomas followed it up with a missed cut at the Travelers Championship.

He tweeted his disappointment at missing out on the weekend at a course he enjoys playing – but his reasoning of being ‘out of gas’ from Erin Hills didn’t go down well with one follower.

Cue one of the greatest Twitter comebacks of all-time from JT – one which was lapped up by his followers.

Thomas was also called out by Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who is currently holidaying in the #SB2K17 location of Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas.

He played it cool – but Smylie Kaufman went all ‘fanboy’ on the Welshman.

Sticking with footballers, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has a heck of a golf game. Here are just two of his shots from the Icons of Football golf tournament. FYI, he’s also playing in next week’s Irish Open pro-am.

Pep Guardiola slam dunk on 12 for par!!!! #iconsoffootball @audemarspiguet

A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

After a shoot-out on the PGA EuroPro Tour, where the winner received £100,000, former European Tour pro and Sky Sports commentator John Morgan tried his luck and made it.

Sadly though, he wasn’t part of the contest. His shot was the first one after it had finished. Still, he swam across the pond to retrieve his ball.

Note to Andy Sullivan. Don’t fall asleep in front of your mates on the plane.

Phil Mickelson is on-site at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week and has left some of the tournament’s competitors a little starstruck.

And finally…

That infamous Tiger Woods mugshot will no doubt be etched into our minds for a very long time. It’s now been made into a mural in Australia, too.

3000 comments and ill give @tigerwoods the @kathygriffin hairdo

A post shared by lushsux (@lushsux) on

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Social Eyes

Golf News

NBA star Steph Curry gets Web.com Tour invite
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Final Open Qualifying: Gailes Links tee times
The Open

By Martin Inglis

Sky Sports revamp: What it means for golf fans
Sky Sports

By Martin Inglis

Trump Turnberry's King Robert the Bruce Course officially opened
Trump Turnberry

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Stephen Gallacher lands Scottish Golf performance role
Stephen Gallacher

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots duo make holes-in-one on exact same hole
Lanark Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below