Justin Thomas demolishes troll; Bale at Baker's Bay

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. After his impressive showing at the US Open, Justin Thomas followed it up with a missed cut at the Travelers Championship.



He tweeted his disappointment at missing out on the weekend at a course he enjoys playing – but his reasoning of being ‘out of gas’ from Erin Hills didn’t go down well with one follower.

Nothing worse than playing 👎🏽 at a course you love. @TravelersChamp is awesome. Out of gas from last week, weekend of rest will do me well! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 23, 2017

Hey asshole, stop making excuses. I played 18 yesterday & got VERY sunburnt. Iv already had 10 beers today and am +5 over thru 3. #suckitup — Hockey Foamer (@hockeyfoamer) June 24, 2017

Cue one of the greatest Twitter comebacks of all-time from JT – one which was lapped up by his followers.

1. You kind of deserve it for not putting sunscreen on

2. You may have a drinking problem

3. You also appear to be bad at golf https://t.co/60eHDcyHEG — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 24, 2017

Thomas was also called out by Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who is currently holidaying in the #SB2K17 location of Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas.

He played it cool – but Smylie Kaufman went all ‘fanboy’ on the Welshman.

Pretty impressive! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 27, 2017

Sticking with footballers, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has a heck of a golf game. Here are just two of his shots from the Icons of Football golf tournament. FYI, he’s also playing in next week’s Irish Open pro-am.

Pep Guardiola slam dunk on 12 for par!!!! #iconsoffootball @audemarspiguet A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

After a shoot-out on the PGA EuroPro Tour, where the winner received £100,000, former European Tour pro and Sky Sports commentator John Morgan tried his luck and made it.

Sadly though, he wasn’t part of the contest. His shot was the first one after it had finished. Still, he swam across the pond to retrieve his ball.

JOHN MORGAN ACE: After the £100,000 @Ablrate Shoot-Out @CumberwellPark, @jemorgan77 decided to try his luck - guess what happened next. pic.twitter.com/h45P6YuWnI — PGA EuroPro Tour (@PGAEuroProTour) June 28, 2017

Note to Andy Sullivan. Don’t fall asleep in front of your mates on the plane.

@andysulligolf should never fall asleep on the flight kidda! pic.twitter.com/U2zXurxrCD — Jamie Donaldson (@DonaldsonJamie) June 25, 2017

Phil Mickelson is on-site at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week and has left some of the tournament’s competitors a little starstruck.

Really cool to see my all time favorite player Phil Mickelson today !!! Even though it was the 2nd time I'd seen him, was so excited that I couldn't take the big smile off my face 😁🙈✌️️thanks Phil for being such an awesome role model!!! A post shared by Lydia Ko (@lydsko) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

And finally…

That infamous Tiger Woods mugshot will no doubt be etched into our minds for a very long time. It’s now been made into a mural in Australia, too.