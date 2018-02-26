Justin Thomas gets abusive fan ejected

While heading towards his eighth PGA Tour win at the Honda Classic, Justin Thomas encountered a problem with a fan who he subsequently had ejected.



It came on the 16th hole, where Thomas was locked with Luke List atop the leaderboard at PGA National Golf Club.



While walking up to the tee box, Thomas heard a fan yell in his direction: “I hope you hit it in the water!”

Thomas looked back at the spectator but didn’t say anything. Then, after striping his iron off the tee, the same fan began shouting for the shot to get into the bunker.



He then turned to the gallery, asking: "Who said that?". After being singled out by other spectators, Thomas added: "Enjoy your day buddy, you're done," before he was removed from the premises.

A fan yelled “Get in the bunker!” after Justin Thomas’s shot so Thomas quickly had him kicked out and told him to “Enjoy your day buddy” 👀 pic.twitter.com/0NxACneAzT — High & Outside Sports (@HighandOutside_) February 26, 2018

“I was like, OK, I’ve had enough,” Thomas said afterwards. “I just turned around and asked who it was, and he didn’t want to say anything, now that I had actually acknowledged him. So he got to leave a couple holes early."

It only took one hole to decide the play-off between Thomas and List - who was searching for his maiden PGA Tour victory - with the 24-year-old birdieing the par-5 18th to capture his eighth PGA Tour title and seventh in his last 31 starts.



It's a win that moves him up to No.3 in the world and now, he has his eyes firmly set on Dustin Johnson and that No.1 spot.

"There's a lot of things that I want to achieve that are going to result in that, but I mean, I think it's pretty well known that any top golfer, any golfer wants to be No.1 in the world," he said.



"I think that would be kind of ludicrous to not be a goal. But I just need to keep my head down and keep the gas pedal down and continue to work hard and continue to do the things that I'm doing in my off-weeks to give myself chances to win."