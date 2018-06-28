Justin Thomas has a cooler granny than you - here's the proof...

Justin Thomas has it good, doesn’t he?



Major winner. Former world No.1. Millions in the bank. Has shot a 59. Has hundreds of thousands of adoring fans.

When will the guy ever catch a break?

It turns out he has also a pretty cool grandma. In fact, we’re going to wager his grandma is cooler than your grandma.



Thomas, 25, is crossing ‘The Pond’ to play in this week’s French Open, despite the fact he’s not in the best of health. The reigning US PGA champion has been battling a bug for most of the last week.



So, like any good grandma, his nan decided to check in on him. By text. And with a brilliant pep talk thrown in for good measure.

Just arrived in France! I can always count on my grandma for a good heart felt text 😂😂 she’s the best! pic.twitter.com/WEwgRH4Pc0 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2018

Justin’s granny, we salute you!

Despite being under the weather, Thomas is making the most of his visit to Paris and has been getting out and about to do some sightseeing.

Paris... you aren’t disappointing 🙌🏼📷🇫🇷 A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

He’ll be back in the French capital in just a few months’ time as part of the American team that will attempt to do what no US side has done since 1993 – win the Ryder Cup on European soil.

