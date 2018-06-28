search
Justin Thomas has a cooler granny than you - here's the proof...

Golf News

Justin Thomas has a cooler granny than you - here's the proof...

By Michael McEwan26 June, 2018
Justin Thomas Open de France European Tour PGA Tour Ryder Cup Le Golf National Ryder Cup 2018
Justin Thomas Laughing

Justin Thomas has it good, doesn’t he?

Major winner. Former world No.1. Millions in the bank. Has shot a 59. Has hundreds of thousands of adoring fans.

When will the guy ever catch a break?

It turns out he has also a pretty cool grandma. In fact, we’re going to wager his grandma is cooler than your grandma.

MORE - Justin Thomas is one of five golfers in Forbes' best paid athletes list - but who are the other four?

Thomas, 25, is crossing ‘The Pond’ to play in this week’s French Open, despite the fact he’s not in the best of health. The reigning US PGA champion has been battling a bug for most of the last week.

MORE - Thomas apologises for 'over-reaction' to abusive fan

MORE - Watch Justin Thomas help a fan pop the question

So, like any good grandma, his nan decided to check in on him. By text. And with a brilliant pep talk thrown in for good measure.

Justin’s granny, we salute you!

Despite being under the weather, Thomas is making the most of his visit to Paris and has been getting out and about to do some sightseeing.

Paris... you aren’t disappointing 🙌🏼📷🇫🇷

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

He’ll be back in the French capital in just a few months’ time as part of the American team that will attempt to do what no US side has done since 1993 – win the Ryder Cup on European soil.

WATCH - Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges... REVIEWED!

Justin Thomas is just one of the many Titleist staff ambassadors to have put the new Vokey SM7 wedges in his bag this year. Check out what we thought of these excellent scoring clubs...

