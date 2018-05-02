Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Justin Thomas helps golf fan propose at Wells Fargo

By Michael McEwan02 May, 2018
PGA Tour winner. Major champion. 59-shooter. World No.2.

Justin Thomas has rather a lot on his CV. He can now add wedding planner to his resumé – kind of.

Playing in the Wells Fargo Championship pro-am today, the 25-year-old helped a golf fan ask a very special, important question to his girlfriend.

Check out the video in the tweet below. You might want to turn the sound up.

Altogether now - awwwwww!

Thomas, incidentally, can overtake Dustin Johnson at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking this week. Finishing solo 12th or better at Quail Hollow will see him end DJ's 63-week streak at the top of the standings and become just the 21st different player to be ranked No.1.

