Justin Thomas hurls club after finding water

By Bunkered Golf Magazine12 May, 2017
Frustration got the better of Justin Thomas on the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass as he petulantly hurled his club after finding the water with his second shot.

After a stretch of three bogeys in a row from the 13th to 15th holes, Thomas repaired the damage with an eagle at the 16th and birdie at the 17th. However, his closing round momentum was killed with this iron shot, and a club throw followed.

On commentary, Sir Nick Faldo referred to it as a ‘lousy flick’ and he went on to bogey the hole to finish with a one-over-par 73.

Thomas, 24, is currently second in the FedEx Cup behind Dustin Johnson after early season wins at the CIMB Classic, SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in Hawaii and is No.10 in the world.

