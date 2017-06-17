There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas makes US Open history

Golf News

US OPEN

Justin Thomas makes US Open history

By Martin Inglis17 June, 2017
Justin Thomas US Open
Justin Thomas1

Tour pros reacted in awe as after Justin Thomas eagled the 667-yard 18th hole to shoot the lowest round in relation to par in US Open history.

Thomas matched Johnny Miller's long-standing record of posting a 63 to join the club but, with Erin Hills being a par-72 course, his nine-under-par total meant it was a championship record.

It also broke the Erin Hills course record and helped give the American the clubhouse lead but it was his combination of 3-wood, 3-wood, putt that sent his fellow tour pros wild, with Shane Lowry branding his second shot 'ridiculous' and Ross Fisher saying it was 'pure filth'. And with good reason.

Speaking about the challenge ahead tomorrow, Thomas said: "I feel comfortable when I get into contention but being in this situation in a major is new to me.

"I felt like I handled it pretty well today. I know it was Saturday, not Sunday, and I know I'll be teeing off late tomorrow but I'm excited. I hoped that this moment would come as soon as possible and the fact that's it's taken until now - it is what it is.

"I know I'm going to be nervous but I'm excited for the opportunity and I need to harness those nerves as best I can and go out there and have a good time."

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - US Open

Golf News

US OPEN Justin Thomas makes US Open history
Justin Thomas

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy calls out Steve Elkington after 'bored' remark
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Jon Rahm has full blown tantrum en route to missed cut
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tommy Fleetwood among US Open leaders
Tommy Fleetwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Rory McIlroy upbeat despite missed cut
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN 10 things you need to know about the US Open
US Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Norman warns of further injury troubles for Rory & Co.
Greg Norman

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below