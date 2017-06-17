Tour pros reacted in awe as after Justin Thomas eagled the 667-yard 18th hole to shoot the lowest round in relation to par in US Open history.

Thomas matched Johnny Miller's long-standing record of posting a 63 to join the club but, with Erin Hills being a par-72 course, his nine-under-par total meant it was a championship record.

It also broke the Erin Hills course record and helped give the American the clubhouse lead but it was his combination of 3-wood, 3-wood, putt that sent his fellow tour pros wild, with Shane Lowry branding his second shot 'ridiculous' and Ross Fisher saying it was 'pure filth'. And with good reason.



✔️ 331 yard three wood

✔️ 310 yard three wood

✔️ 10 foot putt



What a way to make history! pic.twitter.com/GDYTwUo4rj — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 17, 2017

That is pure filth from JT 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) June 17, 2017

That shot @JustinThomas34 just hit on 18 is ridiculous. That pins hard enough with a wedge. #usopen — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 17, 2017

No better feeling in golf than standing over the ball & knowing you are going stripe every shot & hole every putt - great playing JT 👏🏼 #63 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 17, 2017

Speaking about the challenge ahead tomorrow, Thomas said: "I feel comfortable when I get into contention but being in this situation in a major is new to me.

"I felt like I handled it pretty well today. I know it was Saturday, not Sunday, and I know I'll be teeing off late tomorrow but I'm excited. I hoped that this moment would come as soon as possible and the fact that's it's taken until now - it is what it is.

"I know I'm going to be nervous but I'm excited for the opportunity and I need to harness those nerves as best I can and go out there and have a good time."

