Justin Thomas on J.B. Holmes: ‘I have his back all day’

By Bunkered Golf Magazine01 February, 2018
As golf’s latest slow play saga rumbles on, world No.4 Justin Thomas came out in staunch defence of J.B. Holmes by saying he would have done the exact same in that position.

Holmes was roundly criticised for taking four minutes and ten seconds to play his second shot to the par-5 18th at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he needed an eagle to get into a play-off.

The American subsequently laid up, prompting anger and, ahead of this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, said he’s been ‘shocked’ by the reaction to the incident.

While fellow pros were among those to criticise Holmes on social media on Sunday, one who didn’t see an issue with the play was Thomas.

Jbholmes

“I have J.B.’s back all day on that situation,” he said. “If you put me on the 18th fairway, and I need an eagle to win the golf tournament or to have a chance to win the golf tournament, I mean, I knew the exact position he was in, and I would do the same thing.”

He continued: “So he’s debating what to do, what to not do. I get it, four minutes and ten seconds is a long time, but nobody behind him, last hole, you need a three to win the golf tournament [Holmes actually needed a three to get into the play-off], you need to take as long as you can.”

Naturally, Thomas’ defence of an issue that many amateurs see as a reason why golf numbers are dwindling did not sit well among users on Twitter.

