There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas' plane etiquette, plus snakes, spiders and Stars Wars

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

SOCIAL EYES

Justin Thomas' plane etiquette, plus snakes, spiders and Stars Wars

By Michael McEwan20 April, 2017
Justin Thomas Ian Poulter Valero Texas Open jimmy walker Justin Rose
Jt Main

Welcome to the latest Social Eyes, where we’re lamenting the end of #SB2K17.

Luckily, one of its ‘stars’ (is that even the right word?!) has helped to take the edge of the withdrawal symptoms by taking part in a Twitter Q&A – and let’s just say some of the questions thrown at Justin Thomas were somewhat interesting…

Of course, he also had to deal with this old chestnut…

Hope you don’t get any splinters in your bum from sitting on that fence, Mr Thomas!

Onto other matters. Scared of spiders? Then you wouldn’t like to hang out in Ian Poulter’s house

A little morning friend in the kitchen... 🕷😮

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

Equally, those with a fear of snakes should probably avoid the Valero Texas Open this weekend. Nick Dougherty spotted this guy slithering about during one of the practice days…

Pick it up he said... I'll tell the jokes #slipperylittlesucker #texas #snake @skysportsgolf

A post shared by Nick Dougherty (@nickdougherty5) on

Excited about the new Star Wars movie? You’re probably not as excited as Jimmy Walker…

I just cried

A post shared by Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalkerpga) on

And finally...

Justin Rose expressed his disappointment that the captain of his beloved Chelsea FC – John Terry – will be leaving the club at the end of this season after 22 years.

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Related Articles - Valero Texas Open

Related Articles - jimmy walker

Related Articles - Justin Rose

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods likely to miss 2017 majors
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

2019 Solheim Cup dates confirmed
Solheim Cup

By Michael McEwan

Rory McIlroy to tie the knot this weekend
NEW

By Michael McEwan

GEAR SHORTS Mizuno's star signings, Molinari is loving his new ball
Gear Shorts

By David Cunninghame

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Meet Stevie G! Plus....
Titleist

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

19 of the best Sergio Garcia celebration pics
GALLERY

By Martin Inglis

Twitter reacts to Sergio Garcia's Masters win
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Peter Alliss brands Rory McIlroy's Muirfield remarks 'stupid'
Peter Alliss

By Martin Inglis

Problems mount for Scottish golf
Scottish Golf

By Bryce Ritchie

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below