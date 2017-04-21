Justin Thomas' plane etiquette, plus snakes, spiders and Stars Wars

Welcome to the latest Social Eyes, where we’re lamenting the end of #SB2K17.
Luckily, one of its ‘stars’ (is that even the right word?!) has helped to take the edge of the withdrawal symptoms by taking part in a Twitter Q&A – and let’s just say some of the questions thrown at Justin Thomas were somewhat interesting…
Not healthy to hold it in... right? 💨 https://t.co/lh2axn9ov9— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 19, 2017
Queso as an app, a good Caesar salad, Waygu strip with mac n cheese, then a peanut butter cake #boomhttps://t.co/BhTHBXvCQd— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 19, 2017
I'll take my chances against the big duck. Never seen a big duck, maybe I'll paint it blue #billyMadisonhttps://t.co/tJ1UVBkv7E— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 19, 2017
Of course, he also had to deal with this old chestnut…
No need to compare. Just respect their accolades and appreciate what they've done! https://t.co/oqCjZpLPGV— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 19, 2017
Hope you don’t get any splinters in your bum from sitting on that fence, Mr Thomas!
Onto other matters. Scared of spiders? Then you wouldn’t like to hang out in Ian Poulter’s house
Equally, those with a fear of snakes should probably avoid the Valero Texas Open this weekend. Nick Dougherty spotted this guy slithering about during one of the practice days…
Excited about the new Star Wars movie? You’re probably not as excited as Jimmy Walker…
And finally...
Justin Rose expressed his disappointment that the captain of his beloved Chelsea FC – John Terry – will be leaving the club at the end of this season after 22 years.