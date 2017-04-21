Justin Thomas' plane etiquette, plus snakes, spiders and Stars Wars

Welcome to the latest Social Eyes, where we’re lamenting the end of #SB2K17.

Luckily, one of its ‘stars’ (is that even the right word?!) has helped to take the edge of the withdrawal symptoms by taking part in a Twitter Q&A – and let’s just say some of the questions thrown at Justin Thomas were somewhat interesting…

Not healthy to hold it in... right? 💨 https://t.co/lh2axn9ov9 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 19, 2017

Queso as an app, a good Caesar salad, Waygu strip with mac n cheese, then a peanut butter cake #boomhttps://t.co/BhTHBXvCQd — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 19, 2017

I'll take my chances against the big duck. Never seen a big duck, maybe I'll paint it blue #billyMadisonhttps://t.co/tJ1UVBkv7E — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 19, 2017

Of course, he also had to deal with this old chestnut…

No need to compare. Just respect their accolades and appreciate what they've done! https://t.co/oqCjZpLPGV — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 19, 2017

Hope you don’t get any splinters in your bum from sitting on that fence, Mr Thomas!

Onto other matters. Scared of spiders? Then you wouldn’t like to hang out in Ian Poulter’s house

A little morning friend in the kitchen... 🕷😮 A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Equally, those with a fear of snakes should probably avoid the Valero Texas Open this weekend. Nick Dougherty spotted this guy slithering about during one of the practice days…

Pick it up he said... I'll tell the jokes #slipperylittlesucker #texas #snake @skysportsgolf A post shared by Nick Dougherty (@nickdougherty5) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Excited about the new Star Wars movie? You’re probably not as excited as Jimmy Walker…

I just cried A post shared by Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalkerpga) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

And finally...



Justin Rose expressed his disappointment that the captain of his beloved Chelsea FC – John Terry – will be leaving the club at the end of this season after 22 years.