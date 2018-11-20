search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas reveals how he gets under Tiger’s skin

Golf News

Justin Thomas reveals how he gets under Tiger’s skin

By bunkered.co.uk20 November, 2018
Justin Thomas Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson The Match Shadow Creek Las Vegas Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas

Ahead of 'The Match' between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Friday, things are starting to heat up.

The $9 million showdown at Shadow Creek has, so far, failed to attract the attention the duo would have perhaps hoped, with even the likes of Rory McIlroy saying last week that it 'missed the mark a little bit'.

The Northern Irishman won't be tuning in, and fellow 2018 Ryder Cup star Justin Thomas said he won't be either.

• OPINION: Tiger vs Phil - An unapologetic publicity stunt

• The 5 biggest blunders on tour in 2018

The American has revealed, though, how he has managed to get the better of Woods in the many bounce matches they have been involved in.

"I think you beat Tiger by just grilling him," Thomas, who has become great friends with Woods over the past couple of years, told The Action Network.

Tiger Phil

“I’ve always talked a lot of trash; I never stop talking and I’m not going to let someone step all over me. I always tell them, "I’ve been out on tour five years and you haven’t done anything during that time'."

Ouch!

Thomas has held full PGA Tour status since 2015 and has racked up a total of nine wins in that time, with Woods and Mickelson managing just one win apiece, both of which came in 2018.

• Wanting to watch Tiger vs Phil? Good luck with that...

• Where the $9m from Tiger vs Phil will be going

The 25-year-old added that his trash-talking is one of the reasons why he has built up such a strong relationship with the pair in recent times.

“I think that’s why Tiger and Phil respect me the way they do," he added. "So I’m always talking, grilling him, saying little things. He’s known as having the best focus of anyone in the history of golf, but the more you can get him out of that focus, the better — and there’s nobody better at that than Phil.”

Who do you think will win 'The Match'?

Will it be Tiger? Will it be Phil? Or do you even care in the slightest? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - The Match

Related Articles - Shadow Creek

Related Articles - Las Vegas

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Golf News

Justin Thomas reveals how he gets under Tiger’s skin
The full teams & contenders for the 2018 World Cup of Golf
Catriona Matthew reveals third Solheim Cup vice-captain
Off to Abu Dhabi! bunkered Fantasy Golf '18 champion is crowned
Rory McIlroy mulls over year in reflective Instagram post

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow