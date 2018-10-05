Justin Thomas reveals seven goals he failed to meet in 2018

On the face of it, it has been a broadly successful year for Justin Thomas.



The 25-year-old, still only five years into his professional career, won three times on the PGA Tour’s 2017/18 wraparound schedule, climbed (albeit briefly) to world No.1, and impressed on his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National last week.

However, judging by the list of goals he set at the start of the season and revealed today on Instagram, there’s still lots of room for improvement.



The American revealed he set himself 14 goals for the 2017/18 PGA Tour campaign… and he hit only half of them.

Amongst those he failed to achieve are making every cut, winning a major, defending one title from the previous season, and finishing in the top ten in at least half of his starts.

He also failed to reach his goal of having fewer than five double-bogeys or worse across the entire season (‘BIG N’), didn’t win the scoring average title, and failed to record a driving accuracy of 60% or better.

Still, the goals he hit are still pretty impressive!

Check out the American’s post below…