Golf News

US PGA

Justin Thomas seals maiden major at US PGA

By Michael McEwan13 August, 2017
Justin Thomas US PGA Championship
Thomas Pga

Justin Thomas is the 2017 US PGA champion.

The American carded a closing three-under 68 at Quail Hollow to finish the tournament on eight-under and win his first major by two shots from joint runners-up Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and 54-hole leader Kevin Kisner. 

Rickie Fowler and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational winner Hideki Matsuyama were a further shot adrift on five-under.

It was 24-year-old Thomas' third win of a remarkable 2017 and comes less than two months after he blew the 54-hole lead at the US Open. 

Impressively, he is the third consecutive American under the age of 30 to win a major. 

Justin Thomas Salutes Crowd

"I had an unbelievable calmness throughout the week, throughout the day," said Thomas afterwards. " I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7:00 and I was like, "You need to change your flight to later, because I don't know, I just feel like I don't want you to miss this. I feel like I'm going to get it done.

"I just was very confident. I didn't get flustered. I felt like I kind of kept everything in

front of me. I know how hard doubles are to make up out here, so I tried to avoid those and was able to make a lot of birdies. It was great."

As the son of a PGA professional, Thomas admitted it was extra special to win this particular championship.

"It was something that obviously as a kid growing up, being a golf fan, you want to win all the majors. You want to win any major," he added. "[But] for me, the PGA definitely had a special place in my heart. It's just a great win for the family, and it's a moment we'll never forget, all of us."

