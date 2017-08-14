Justin Thomas seals maiden major at US PGA

Justin Thomas is the 2017 US PGA champion.
The American carded a closing three-under 68 at Quail Hollow to finish the tournament on eight-under and win his first major by two shots from joint runners-up Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and 54-hole leader Kevin Kisner.
Rickie Fowler and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational winner Hideki Matsuyama were a further shot adrift on five-under.
It was 24-year-old Thomas' third win of a remarkable 2017 and comes less than two months after he blew the 54-hole lead at the US Open.
Impressively, he is the third consecutive American under the age of 30 to win a major.
1923: B. Jones/Sarazen
2017: @JordanSpieth/@JustinThomas34
"I had an unbelievable calmness throughout the week, throughout the day," said Thomas afterwards. " I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7:00 and I was like, "You need to change your flight to later, because I don't know, I just feel like I don't want you to miss this. I feel like I'm going to get it done.
"I just was very confident. I didn't get flustered. I felt like I kind of kept everything in
front of me. I know how hard doubles are to make up out here, so I tried to avoid those and was able to make a lot of birdies. It was great."
As the son of a PGA professional, Thomas admitted it was extra special to win this particular championship.