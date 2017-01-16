Justin Thomas smashes PGA Tour records

• Justin Thomas sets records en route to back-to-back Hawaii wins

• The American posted the lowest score (253) in PGA Tour history

• “It was like we were playing a different tournament,” said Spieth

What a start to 2017 Justin Thomas is having.

It’s now back-to-back wins in Hawaii while record upon record tumbled as he secured a seven-shot victory at the Sony Open – finishing on a PGA Tour record total score of 253 (27-under-par).

“It felt like we were playing a different tournament” – Jordan Spieth

“I was telling Michael out there, honestly it felt like we were playing a different tournament,” said Jordan Spieth, who finished eight shots back in third. “I honestly felt like I was trying to win the tournament for second place.”

Here’s a look at what Justin Thomas has achieved (via @JustinRayGC):

• All-time PGA Tour scoring record (253);

• Lowest 36-hole score in PGA Tour history;

• Eighth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history (seventh different player);

• Youngest player to card a sub-60 round in PGA Tour history;

• Third player since 1970 to have three wins in first five starts of a PGA Tour season;

• First player since Johnny Miller in 1975 with three wins by three or more shots in first five starts of a PGA Tour season;

• Third player in the last 30 years to win in consecutive weeks aged 23 or younger;

• Second player to win at Kapalua and Waialae in back-to-back weeks;

• Combined 49-under-par in Hawaii events – the best cumulative score to par on Hawaii swing of all-time;

• Fifth player in the last 30 years to win four or more times on the PGA Tour before the age of 24;

• Fourth player in PGA Tour history to break 60 and win in the same week;

• Into world top ten for the very first time (No.8).

Not bad, huh? Here’s what he had to say.

“This win meant a lot because of how I did it,” said Thomas. “The first wire-to-wire win. I mean, I had a hard time getting focused up there today.

“To be able to handle that the way I did, I was very proud” – Justin Thomas

“I was nervous today for the first time I’ve felt like that in a long time. To be able to handle that the way I did, I was very proud.”

What next for Justin Thomas?

Back-to-back PGA Tour wins for the young American, now what can achieve next? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

