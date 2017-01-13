Justin Thomas shoots 59 in Hawaii

• Justin Thomas shoots eighth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history

• He becomes the youngest person to join the exclusive club

• Makes an eagle on No.9 – Spieth ‘screams’ with excitement

Justin Thomas became the youngest player in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 round after posting an 11-under-par 59 in the first round of the Sony Open.

The 23-year-old, who secured a three-shot victory at last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions, started and ended his round with eagles to join the likes of Jim Furyk and David Duval in the exclusive club.

“I’ll have that on them for now” – Justin Thomas

To make the day even more memorable, Thomas was partnered with good friends Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger and the pair arguably celebrated more when his 15ft eagle putt on the last dropped.

WATCH -> Jordan Spieth’s fishing trip ends in disaster

And from a different angle…

There it is. The putt for Justin Thomas to shoot 59. pic.twitter.com/9D48dCp7W4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 12, 2017

“The coolest part for me was how excited they were for me on 18,” said Justin Thomas.

“To do that with two of your best friends out here and two of your friends that you played with for so long.

“There’s a handful of guys that are just cool to be around, but those are people that I’m going to be playing with and hanging out with for the next 20, 25 years out here. I’ll have that on them for now but that was a lot of fun.”

Spieth added: “I was nervous on my putt, and I realised that it wasn’t for my putt. Honestly, I was sitting there like, why am I nervous on my putt, I’m six back right now. Why am I nervous?

“We screamed when it went in” – Jordan Spieth

“And then it didn’t go away after I hit my putt, so I was nervous for him. That’s a really, really tough putt that he just hit in order to get to the hole.

“Berg and I were sitting there – we screamed when it went in. Just an awesome, awesome display by a good friend of ours, and it was cool to be a part of.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Justin Thomas shoots 59 in Hawaii

Where does this 59 by Justin Thomas rank in the memorable rounds seen on the PGA Tour? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading