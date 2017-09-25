There are no results available.
Golf News

Justin Thomas wins FedEx Cup and checks off incredible list of goals

By Bunkered Golf Magazine25 September, 2017
Justin Thomas showed off an incredible list of goals for the 2016/17 season that he’d ticked off after winning the FedEx Cup and Player of the Year titles.

The 24-year-old finished runner-up at the season-ending Tour Championship - one shot behind Xander Schauffele - to capture the FedEx Cup title and $10m bonus pot, overtaking Jordan Spieth at the summit after his T7 finish at East Lake.

In his post-round press conference, Thomas pulled out his mobile phone and in the 'Notes' section of his iPhone was a list of goals he'd created on February 21 that he wanted to achieve for the remainder of the year after already winning three times on the PGA Tour.

Among those included making the Presidents Cup team, winning a major and qualifying for the Tour Championship - but not winning the FedEx Cup.

“One week versus an entire year is tough,” Thomas said. “There’s a lot of great players out here. If someone said, ‘You may not win one of these for eight years,’ it would (stink) but I could see it.”

As well as tournament results, there were also targets related to technical aspects of his game. In total, of the 15 targets he'd taken a note of, he completed 12 of them.

"It's huge," added Thomas of his achievement. "It's awesome just because I feel like I played so well this year, I was consistent. I mean, a lot of great weeks and great memories even. 

"Life-changing events that just kind of ended with another kind of life-changing thing for me. To just have my name on the trophy with the rest of those guys is pretty awesome."

