There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsKent golfer enjoys hole-in-one double

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Kent golfer enjoys hole-in-one double

By Chris Doyle20 April, 2017
Trump International Golf Links Scotland Adam Toman
Trump International Hole In One

Most golfers dream of the day they will get a hole-in-one - but imagine getting two holes in one in the same weekend.

That’s exactly what Adam Toman did over the Easter break on a visit to Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

An ace at the 178-yard 13th hole with an 8-iron on Saturday was followed by yet another hole-in-one the very next day on the 180-yard 16th hole, this time using a 6-iron.

The 32-year-old from Kent, who plays off scratch, made the trip to Scotland’s North East for the holiday weekend but couldn’t have predicted the good luck that would come his way.

To go up to Trump International and say I got a hole-in-one, let alone two holes-in-one, is just unbelievable.

- Adam Toman

“It was extremely surreal,” Toman told bunkered.co.uk. “To get a hole-in-one is the ultimate aim in golf and to get two in the one weekend, in my mind, is just ridiculous. I was a little bit speechless.”

Toman, though, is no stranger to the feeling of bagging an ace.

“These were actually my seventh and eighth holes-in-one,” he added. “Without a doubt, these were the best. The other ones have been on local parkland courses, so to go up to Trump International and say I got a hole-in-one, let alone two holes-in-one, is just unbelievable.”

Trump International 13Th

It capped off an unforgettable weekend for Adam as he shot a two-under 70 on the Saturday, followed by an amazing six-under 66 on the Sunday.

“It was my second best score in a round of golf and probably at one of the hardest courses I’ve played,” he said. “I went to Trump International with no expectations, knowing it was going to be a difficult course, so to walk away with a total score after 36 holes of eight-under-par was absolutely amazing. I could not have wished for a better weekend.”

A Trump International spokeswoman said: “A hole-in-one is pretty special for any golfer but two in one weekend is truly amazing. We see only a handful of holes-in-one across the entire year so to have one person shoot two in one weekend really is spectacular.”

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods likely to miss 2017 majors
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

2019 Solheim Cup dates confirmed
Solheim Cup

By Michael McEwan

Rory McIlroy to tie the knot this weekend
NEW

By Michael McEwan

GEAR SHORTS Mizuno's star signings, Molinari is loving his new ball
Gear Shorts

By David Cunninghame

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Meet Stevie G! Plus....
Titleist

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

19 of the best Sergio Garcia celebration pics
GALLERY

By Martin Inglis

Twitter reacts to Sergio Garcia's Masters win
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Peter Alliss brands Rory McIlroy's Muirfield remarks 'stupid'
Peter Alliss

By Martin Inglis

Problems mount for Scottish golf
Scottish Golf

By Bryce Ritchie

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below