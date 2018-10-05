Kevin Craggs swaps Falkirk for Florida

Leading golf coach Kevin Craggs is saying goodbye to Scotland after 23 successful years to take up a new role in the United States.



Craggs, 49, is the new Director of Golf Coaching and Instruction at Bishops Gate Golf Academy in Florida. He begins his new role next week.

The Akrotiri-born coach, who was the National Coach for the former Scottish Ladies Golfing Association, has been a teaching professional for over 30 years and was awarded PGA Advanced Fellow Professional status in 2012.



The move will allow him to continue working with LPGA star Paula Creamer, Champions Tour player Colin Montgomerie, and also expand his reach into working with more PGA Tour players.

“Scotland is my home and I’m passionate about the place. My two children were brought up here and I love it. It has been really good to me, but it’s time for change,” he told bunkered.co.uk.



“Scotland has been kind to me and my career, but there’s always been a point every year where I’ve wanted to grow and grow. From working with juniors at Brucefields, to working with club golfers, then amateurs, to being approached by the national body, being a National Coach, then going on tour. I’ve ticked a lot of boxes here and it’s time to grow somewhere else.

“I’d spoken to a few people who suggested I move to the States. I hadn’t thought about it too much, but working with Paula I found myself being thrown around the US and the travelling is challenging. There are just opportunities out there for me that aren’t here.”

His friend Nick Bradley, himself a well-respected US-based coach, suggested getting in touch with Bishops Gate Golf Academy, who were looking for someone to take the development of their set-up forward.



“I called the owner Andrew Summers and we hit it off,’ said Craggs. “I flew to Orlando, looked at the facility and knew straight away it was for me. It’s unquestionably one of the best golf facilities I’ve ever seen in my time.”

Craggs has worked with bunkered magazine since its early beginnings, whilst he was also voted a Top 25 Coach by Golf Monthly.



He moves to Florida with his wife, Audra, and their two children Ben, 23, and Ellie, 15.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges and my family are excited. It feels like I’m starting all over again and I'm ready to embrace the challenge. My son, Ben, is going to go out there and compete on some satellite tours. My daughter, Ellie, is very sporty and America is the kind of place where the environment is right for sport.

“It’s going to take me in a direction where I’m going to grow and I’m really excited about developing young players again, working with a quality brand and doing some teaching, coaching and mentoring. I can’t wait to get going.”



