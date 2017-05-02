Kevin Kisner made an outrageous chip-in on the 18th hole to take the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to a play-off.



With darkness descending on what was a rain-delayed final day, it looked as though the pairing of Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith had the title wrapped up, which would have been Blixt’s third and Smith’s maiden PGA Tour wins.

But Kisner, who was in team with Scott Brown, had other ideas, taking the tournament to a play-off that will take place today.

With their backs to the wall ...



Speechless. 😲#QuickHitspic.twitter.com/GERbAYZm4l — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 1, 2017

“I knew I was going to make it the whole time – no, I'm just kidding,” said Kisner. “I just told myself, get it there. He hit a great shot.

“I thought I had a chance, and we had birdie, we knew they were going to make birdie. It's just one of those shots that you dream about.”