Another US Open, another controversy brewing. And it’s only Monday.



PGA Tour pro Kevin Na has taken a swipe at the USGA over the length of the rough for this week's championship at Erin Hills and demonstrated just how tough it’s going to be.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, the American threw a ball into the fescue, which comes after just four or five yards of rough, and found it seriously difficult to locate it again.

“Let me show you what we’re dealing with this week,” began Na in his explanation. “I threw it three yards and you’re lucky if you find your ball. Every hole we’ve got this, every hole.”

The 33-year-old did, eventually, but playing out was another different story.

Erin Hills is a great design course but the fescue is almost unplayable. BTW never found the ball. So don't hit it in there lol. straight hitters have a chance! #usopen #erinhills #mikedavis #lostball #usga A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

According to Na, the ball moved a mere foot at his second attempt of connecting with it, leaving him to sum up his feelings.

“Why can’t we have some past US Open winners get together and set-up a major? I’d like to see that happen one day.”