Kevin Na heckled onto tee for his slow play

By Bunkered Golf Magazine06 October, 2017
Kevin Na
Singer Kevin Na

There are many slow players in the professional game but one, perhaps unfairly, gets a tougher time for it than most: Kevin Na.

That was on full display at the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open, when the American was heckled by onto the tee by singer Kelley James, who had vocals for each of the players.

“We got Kevin Na,” sings James as Na puts his ball down on the tee box. “Oh wait, it's Kevin Na! We need slow music 'cause it's Kevin Na.”

The rest of the lyrics weren’t exactly complimentary for the 34-year-old either, with reference to the infamous 16 he made at the Valero Texas Open.

Thankfully for Na, though, he seemed to see the funny side. Although his eyes under those shades may have told a different story!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

