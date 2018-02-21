Kevin Pietersen calls out Kevin Na AGAIN!

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has continued his social media baiting of Kevin Na by showing the PGA Tour pro “how it’s done” on the putting green.
On Sunday evening, Pietersen called out Na on Twitter for taking over a minute to hole a short putt during the final round of the Genesis Open.
SERIOUSLY, Kevin Na?!?!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 18, 2018
That Is A Tap In, MATE! pic.twitter.com/YMmNT6m5H7
Fast-forward a little over 48 hours and it seems as though the South Africa-born England international is still not over it.
Opinion - "Let's stop talking about slow play. Let's FIX IT."
He posted a video from the putting green of Trump International Golf Club, Dubai to show Na how long it should haven taken him.
Hey, Kevin Na - THIS IS HOW LONG A TAP IN SHOULD TAKE! 😂😂— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 21, 2018
Helluva setting here at @TrumpGolfDubai! pic.twitter.com/YvL2yqmxrp
Fair enough… but if Pietersen's waiting for a reply from Na, he'd be well advised not to hold his breath - because, well, obviously.