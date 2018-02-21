There are no results available.
Kevin Pietersen calls out Kevin Na AGAIN!

Golf News

Kevin Pietersen calls out Kevin Na AGAIN!

21 February, 2018
Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has continued his social media baiting of Kevin Na by showing the PGA Tour pro “how it’s done” on the putting green.

On Sunday evening, Pietersen called out Na on Twitter for taking over a minute to hole a short putt during the final round of the Genesis Open.

Fast-forward a little over 48 hours and it seems as though the South Africa-born England international is still not over it.

Opinion - "Let's stop talking about slow play. Let's FIX IT."

He posted a video from the putting green of Trump International Golf Club, Dubai to show Na how long it should haven taken him.

Fair enough… but if Pietersen's waiting for a reply from Na, he'd be well advised not to hold his breath - because, well, obviously.

