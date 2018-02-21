Kevin Pietersen calls out Kevin Na AGAIN!

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has continued his social media baiting of Kevin Na by showing the PGA Tour pro “how it’s done” on the putting green.



On Sunday evening, Pietersen called out Na on Twitter for taking over a minute to hole a short putt during the final round of the Genesis Open.

SERIOUSLY, Kevin Na?!?!



That Is A Tap In, MATE! pic.twitter.com/YMmNT6m5H7 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 18, 2018

Fast-forward a little over 48 hours and it seems as though the South Africa-born England international is still not over it.



Opinion - "Let's stop talking about slow play. Let's FIX IT."



He posted a video from the putting green of Trump International Golf Club, Dubai to show Na how long it should haven taken him.

Hey, Kevin Na - THIS IS HOW LONG A TAP IN SHOULD TAKE! 😂😂



Helluva setting here at @TrumpGolfDubai! pic.twitter.com/YvL2yqmxrp — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 21, 2018

Fair enough… but if Pietersen's waiting for a reply from Na, he'd be well advised not to hold his breath - because, well, obviously.

